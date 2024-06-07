The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $196,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.36. 714,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.13. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.