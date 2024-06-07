The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.32% of E.W. Scripps worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

SSP stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $561.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

