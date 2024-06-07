The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXYN opened at $0.93 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
