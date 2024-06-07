The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.61. 213,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,349. The firm has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.06. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

