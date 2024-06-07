The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,600. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

