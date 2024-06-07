TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $161.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.82.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 12 month low of $102.94 and a 12 month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

