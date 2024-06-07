Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $928.27 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $928.27 million and $25.55 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000687 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,005,017,017 coins and its circulating supply is 984,452,607 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.