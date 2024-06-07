Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after purchasing an additional 477,720 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.9 %

Textron stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

