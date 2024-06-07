Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.32.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $28,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

