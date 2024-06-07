Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 20,641.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 68.4% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,186,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,514,297. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

