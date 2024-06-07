Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $630.57 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $630.57 million and $64.97 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000834 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000672 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,795,036,245,661 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.