Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,048,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 718,115 shares.The stock last traded at $4.73 and had previously closed at $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telefónica Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -143.75%.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth about $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

