TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,123 shares during the quarter. TEGNA makes up about 2.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.47% of TEGNA worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 458,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 27.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,926,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 294,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 1,447,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,382. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

