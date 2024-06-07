Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after buying an additional 233,361 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after buying an additional 526,611 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

