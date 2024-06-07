TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average is $141.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.