TD Securities Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.
TRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.90 to C$2.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.
Transat A.T. Price Performance
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The business had revenue of C$785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
