TD Cowen Raises SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $95.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

SkyWest Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,685 shares of company stock worth $6,659,529. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

