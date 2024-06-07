TD Cowen Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Lyft Stock Down 0.1 %

Lyft stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 20,509,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,775,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 66.7% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

