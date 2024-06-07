Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 250.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,119 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $39,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,958. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average is $154.03. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

