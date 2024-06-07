Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.04 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.