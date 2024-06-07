Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 2,031,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,523,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,167 shares of company stock worth $14,357,308 over the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 2,907,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,713,000 after buying an additional 70,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

