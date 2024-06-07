Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Down 1.7%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.63 and last traded at $47.25. 62,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 23,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

