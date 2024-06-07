Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 70,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,968,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Suzano alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Suzano

Suzano Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,301,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at $3,760,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 277,471 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 198,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $1,640,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suzano

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.