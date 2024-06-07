sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $37.28 million and approximately $273,781.32 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 37,321,275 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

