Sunriver Management LLC Sells 228,061 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,061 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 2.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $472,638. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.90. 156,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.