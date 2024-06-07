Sunriver Management LLC Has $43.14 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,988 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 6.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.29% of SS&C Technologies worth $43,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 193,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

