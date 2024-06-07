Sunriver Management LLC Buys 150,935 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,935 shares during the quarter. EVERTEC makes up approximately 5.3% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 1.28% of EVERTEC worth $33,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $19,626,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

EVERTEC Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 86,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.