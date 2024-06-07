Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $59.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUN. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,915.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 20.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

