Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.27.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

