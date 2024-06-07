Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95. 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

