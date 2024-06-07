Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Grows Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period. First Financial Northwest makes up about 3.3% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of First Financial Northwest worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock remained flat at $20.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

