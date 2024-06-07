Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $339.16

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.16 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.65). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.64), with a volume of 64,095 shares changing hands.

Strategic Equity Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.13 million, a P/E ratio of 701.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Strategic Equity Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Equity Capital

In other news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe bought 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £18,974.12 ($24,310.21). 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.