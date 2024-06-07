StockNews.com Upgrades IDT (NYSE:IDT) to “Strong-Buy”

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

IDT Trading Down 3.9 %

IDT stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 342,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. IDT has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDT by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDT by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IDT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.