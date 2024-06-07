StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LL opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $188.49 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

