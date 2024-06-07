StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,685,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 41,846 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

