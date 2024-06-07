StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE COE opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.58. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

