Stifel Nicolaus Raises Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$26.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.44.

PLC opened at C$25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.71 million, a PE ratio of -92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.04.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

