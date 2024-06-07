Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.
