Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,559,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 228,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $13,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 653,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.