Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,509 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 4,752,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,436,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.