Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 192,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,913 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $216.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

