Stephens Inc. AR Invests $5.15 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 133,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000.
In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
