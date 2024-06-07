Stephens Inc. AR Invests $5.15 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 133,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Summit Materials

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SUM

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.