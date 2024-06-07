Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $198,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. The stock had a trading volume of 803,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,209. The stock has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $264.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

