Stephens Inc. AR Has $67.18 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,361,411,000 after purchasing an additional 562,256 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,693,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,314,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

