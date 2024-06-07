Stephens Inc. AR Has $38.59 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $451.35. 531,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.91 and a 200 day moving average of $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

