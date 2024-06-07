Stephens Inc. AR Has $20.26 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,026. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.58 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

