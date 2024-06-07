Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. HSBC raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 608,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,013. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

