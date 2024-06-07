Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $29,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.