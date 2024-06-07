Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 2.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $32,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 529,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.