Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Dillard’s worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Dillard’s by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DDS traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.39 and a 12 month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

